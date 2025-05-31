Two Dead as Landslides & Flash Floods Devastate Meghalaya Amid Torrential Rainfall

HT DIGITAL

SHILLONG, MAY 31: Heavy rains pounded sections of Meghalaya on Friday, inducing landslides and flash floods which killed two people and left destruction in their wake, especially in the East Khasi Hills district. The natural disasters come after days of relentless rains that have affected infrastructure, residences, and public utilities in several areas.

Shanborlang Warjri, the Chief Executive Officer of the East Khasi Hills District Disaster Management Authority and Additional Deputy Commissioner, confirmed that a 50-year-old woman, Klasliya Kharkongor, was killed in Laitkyntung village under the Laitkroh-Khatarshnong Block. She was fatally hit by a landslide when it hit her house while she slept with two of her children. Her husband and two other children, who were in another room, were saved. The children who were injured were taken to Swer Primary Health Centre for treatment.

A man, Samborlang Tariang, drowned while trying to swim across a flooded river in Ksehbilat on Friday at 3:30 PM. He was carried away by the powerful currents at Wah Krot in Mawbynna, under the Pomlakrai village. His body was later recovered and taken for a post-mortem.

Some of the major roads and regions were hit by landslides. These were the Mylliem–Umtyngar road in Khatarshnong, Lummawbah, 11 Mer, Langkyrding, the Myriaw–Nongriat road at Mawkamoit village in East West Khasi Hills, Adkonggre close to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tura (West Garo Hills), and the Baghmara–Maheshkhola road in South Garo Hills. One large landslide on the Mylliem–Umtyngar road damaged part of a roadside shop and left a section of the highway damaged.

Emergency officials promptly called in the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which started the clearing operations without any hesitation. In order to maintain public safety, traffic towards Sohra was diverted and vehicles were routed through Pomlakrai and Laitlyngkot. Warjri instructed people not to venture out on affected roads unless very necessary.

Four Community and Rural Development Blocks—Mawlai, Mylliem, Laitkroh-Khatarshnong, and Mawpat—were the worst hit, with extensive damage due to rain-induced disasters.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma had an urgent meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to evaluate the damage and expedite relief operations. He instructed departments to stay in a state of readiness and arrange for on-time delivery of aid. The government also declared an ex gratia amount of ₹4 lakh to each of the next of kin of victims who have died.

According to initial reports, 18 houses were damaged across six districts, with East Khasi Hills suffering the most. Landslides and uprooted trees caused extensive damage to homes, schools, roads, and public utilities.

The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) also announced extensive damage to its infrastructures, especially in areas battered by strong winds and heavy rain. Power cuts hit several areas of Shillong such as Don Bosco, Ganesh Das, Polo-PHE, Nongmensong, Nongthymmai, Mawlai, Kench’s Trace, NEHU Meter Factory, Lad Smit, and Bara Bazaar.

Relief efforts are still underway as officials keep a close eye on the situation.

