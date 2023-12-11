19 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 11, 2023
Assam: Smuggled goods worth Rs 8.76 lakh seized in successful operations by BSF

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 11: The Border Security Force (BSF) on December 11 successfully seized a significant amount of contraband and livestock in two separate operations conducted by the vigilant troops of 49 BN BSF and 45 BN BSF.

During the early hours, the troops of BOP Hathichar, 49 BN BSF, on a special boat ambush, spotted suspicious movement around Hathichar.

Acting swiftly, they seized two suspicious EFC boats loaded with 253 sugar bags worth Rs. 8.76 lakh, preventing a potential smuggling operation. Simultaneously, at BOP MMchar, the same troops intercepted and seized 12 cattle, thwarting their illegal cross-border transportation.

In another operation, the troops of 45 BN BSF seized 8 cattle worth Rs. 69,300, disrupting multiple smuggling attempts made under the cover of dense fog and low visibility.

