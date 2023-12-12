17 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
BSF foils smuggling attempts, seizes contraband and livestock

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 11: In two successful operations, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized a substantial quantity of contraband and prevented illegal livestock transportation. The vigilant troops of 49 BN BSF and 45 BN BSF conducted separate operations to thwart smuggling attempts.

At BOP Hathichar, 49 BN BSF, troops on special boat ambush duty observed suspicious movement during the early hours of Monday. Acting swiftly, they seized two suspected EFC boats loaded with 253 sugar bags valued at Rs 8.76 lakh. The troops’ intervention thwarted a potential smuggling operation.

Simultaneously, at BOP MMchar, the troops intercepted and seized 12 cattle attempting to be smuggled across the border.

Additionally, the troops of 45 BN BSF thwarted multiple attempts by cattle couriers and smugglers exploiting dense fog and low visibility. They seized 8 cattle, preventing their illegal transportation across the border. The estimated value of the seized livestock is Rs 69,300. The BSF’s proactive measures have been instrumental in curbing smuggling activities in the region.

