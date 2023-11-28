Assam: State teachers to get 12-day special leave to learn ‘Vipassana’ meditation

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 28: The Assam Education Department has approved a special 12-day leave for teachers interested in learning ‘Vipassana’ meditation. This was announced on Tuesday by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

The leave is specifically for teachers who voluntarily choose to participate in the Vipassana course. The objective of this initiative is to equip teachers with the ability to teach students ‘Vipassana’.

According to an order from the Department of School Education, the course will be held in Chandrapur, Guwahati.

The order read, “Assam Vipassana Trust, Chandrapur, Guwahati is conducting 10 days Vipassana Courses at Chandrapur, Guwahati centre which is much useful for teachers, students etc.. The course conducted by Assam Vipassana Trust is of 10 days duration. Department of School Education, Government of Assam has taken a decision to sanction 12 day special leave (including journey time) to the interested teachers to attend 10 day Vipasana course…”

The following conditions have been laid for those teachers interested in the course:

i. Concerned teacher should have obtained admission in the Vipassana center situated at

Chandrapur, Guwahati centre .

ii. Those teachers who have obtained admission in the Vipassana Center, if so desire, can

be sanctioned maximum 12 days (including journey time) special leave.

iii. Concerned teacher should submit leave application along with admission letter’s Xerox copy and on return from leave, he/she should submit certificate issued by the concerned center about his completion of 10 days course.

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique focusing on the connection between mind and body through disciplined attention to physical sensations. It aims to purify the mind, eliminating negative qualities like anger and greed, leading towards enlightenment.