Guwahati
Monday, November 18, 2024
Assam targets 61 raw materials, 150+ suppliers for Jagiroad semiconductor cluster

The initiative will target over 61 types of raw materials and equipment while identifying more than 150 potential suppliers to build a comprehensive ecosystem for advanced technology manufacturing.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 17: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has unveiled plans to develop a Semiconductor Manufacturing Cluster in Jagiroad, complementing the upcoming Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test (TSAT) Facility, a press release said on Sunday.

The initiative will target over 61 types of raw materials and equipment while identifying more than 150 potential suppliers to build a comprehensive ecosystem for advanced technology manufacturing.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Building an ecosystem of cutting edge technology! In Jagiroad, alongside the upcoming TSAT facility, we are working on developing a Semiconductor Manufacturing Cluster to create a complete ecosystem.”

The key objectives of the project are to attract critical suppliers for raw materials and equipment near the project site, streamline logistics for cost-effective and timely delivery, and leverage government support to address regulatory and infrastructure needs.

Highlighting the strategic importance of this development, Chief Minister Sarma stated that the cluster would play a pivotal role in transforming Assam into a hub for cutting-edge technology.

Additionally, this initiative is expected to drive industrial growth, foster local supplier participation, and strengthen Assam’s position in the global semiconductor supply chain.

The Hills Times
