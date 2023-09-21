26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 21, 2023
type here...

Assam: Team of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre arrive in Guwahati to probe cyber crime cases

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

A team of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (ICCCC) from New Delhi arrived in Guwahati to probe cases of cyber crimes in the city.

The development comes after Guwahati police busted a major cyber crime case in Guwahati city of late.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, an operation was carried out on the second floor of Megha Plaza in the Basistha locality in Guwahati city in the presence of arrested accued Rajan Sidana (39) from Ludhiana, and Divyam Arora (31) from Delhi.

Earlier, 26 people were remanded to police custody for interrogation in connection with the matter, were produced before the court. The city police carried out the operation leading to the arrests and the custody of 16 of the 26 people arrested.

India’s Majestic Hill Stations: 10 Must-See Escapes
India’s Majestic Hill Stations: 10 Must-See Escapes
Dengue Fever: 10 Foods For Quick Recovery
Dengue Fever: 10 Foods For Quick Recovery
Most Colourful Birds In The World
Most Colourful Birds In The World
10 Biggest Flowers On Earth
10 Biggest Flowers On Earth
Nipah Virus: 10 Symptoms to Know Apart From Fever
Nipah Virus: 10 Symptoms to Know Apart From Fever
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility for killing Khalistani leader Sukhdool Singh...

The Hills Times - 0
India’s Majestic Hill Stations: 10 Must-See Escapes Dengue Fever: 10 Foods For Quick Recovery Most Colourful Birds In The World 10 Biggest Flowers On Earth Nipah Virus: 10 Symptoms to Know Apart From Fever