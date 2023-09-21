Assam: Team of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre arrive in Guwahati to probe cyber crime cases

A team of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (ICCCC) from New Delhi arrived in Guwahati to probe cases of cyber crimes in the city.

The development comes after Guwahati police busted a major cyber crime case in Guwahati city of late.

Meanwhile, an operation was carried out on the second floor of Megha Plaza in the Basistha locality in Guwahati city in the presence of arrested accued Rajan Sidana (39) from Ludhiana, and Divyam Arora (31) from Delhi.

Earlier, 26 people were remanded to police custody for interrogation in connection with the matter, were produced before the court. The city police carried out the operation leading to the arrests and the custody of 16 of the 26 people arrested.