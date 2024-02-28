Assam: Two men sentenced to life imprisonment by POCSO court for child rape

HT Digital,

Morigaon, Feb 28: The Additional Session Judge cum Special Judge of the POCSO court in Assam’s Morigaon district delivered two significant rulings on Wednesday.

The court convicted Hasmat Ali for raping an 11-year-old girl on October 10, 2020, sentencing him to life imprisonment. A case against Ali had been lodged at Laharighat Police Station. After a four-year trial, the court found Ali guilty as per the law.

In a separate trial, Khajal Uddin was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a seven-year-old girl in 2021.

Uddin was accused of entering a house to commit the crime. The case came to the fore after a woman from Hugal Talli village under Laharighat PS lodged a complaint.