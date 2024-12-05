Morigaon Police announce 20-yr RI for POCSO convict, 1-yr SI for bike theft

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 5: In a significant operation conducted by the Morigaon Police, two individuals have been convicted in separate criminal cases, the police officials informed on Thursday.

In the first case, Md. Ramjan Ali, also known as Mahammad Ali, has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Hon’ble Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon.

This conviction falls under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Additionally, the case has been registered under Laharighat Police Station C/No-133/2023.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Morigaon Police stated, “In connection with Laharighat PS C/No-133/2023, the accused person namely Md. Ramjan Ali @ Mahammad Ali has been convicted RI for 20 (Twenty) Year U/S-6 of POCSO Act by Hon’ble Addl sessions Judge cum special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon.”

In another case, Bastab Patar, also known as Bikram Bordoloi, a notorious bike lifter from Morigaon, has been sentenced to one year of simple imprisonment under Section 303(2) of the BNS (Bihar and Orissa Excise) Act.

Meanwhile, the sentence was pronounced by the Hon’ble Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Morigaon, in connection with Bhuragaon Police Station C/No-79/24.

“The veteran bike lifter of Morigaon namely Bastab Patar@Bikram Bordoloi has been convicted SI for 1 (One) year U/S-303(2) BNS Act in connection with Bhuragaon PS C/No-79/24 by Hon’ble Addl. CJM Morigaon”, the district police added.

