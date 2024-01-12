Assam: Unidentified assailants kidnap man in Jonai, probe on

HT digital,

Jonai, Jan 12: In a shocking incident, a man was reportedly kidnapped by unidentified individuals in Jonai, Assam’s Dhemaji district, as per Friday’s reports.

- Advertisement -

Sources claim that approximately seven unknown perpetrators allegedly abducted an individual from his village in Jonai on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Raj Pait (39), a resident of Leku village located at the Assam-Arunachal border.

As per Raj’s relatives, a group of 6-7 culprits who arrived in two different vehicles kidnapped him the previous day. A family member of the missing man narrated, “As per our knowledge, around 5:30 pm yesterday, Raj was casually strolling near his home when he was forcibly taken by about 6-7 men who arrived in vehicles. We have filed an FIR at the local police station. The police have begun search operations and we too started looking for him immediately after the vehicles disappeared. However, we have not found any information about him yet.”

Raj’s mother confirmed that her son was kidnapped and urged the police to investigate the situation. She suggested that the kidnappers might have taken Raj towards Arunachal Pradesh.