Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Assam: Unidentified body recovered at Carbon Gate bus stop in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 2:

Guwahati, Oct 2: An unidentified body was discovered under suspicious circumstances at the Carbon Gate Bus Stop in Guwahati on Monday. Reports state that the body was found in the Narengi locality of the city.

The deceased’s identity has not been confirmed yet. Officials present at the scene have stated that the cause of death is yet to be determined.

The incident was reported at a de-addiction centre named ‘Loving Hands Wellness Society’ in the Sadilapur area of the Jalukbari locality.

According to initial information, the deceased, later identified as Rahul Ali, was admitted to the rehabilitation facility three days prior for drug addiction treatment.

In another distressing incident from the city, a young man was found hanging in a room at the same rehabilitation centre earlier today. The Jalukbari police have taken the body for post-mortem examination.

