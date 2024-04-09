Assam: Widow gives birth in the field, newborn dies in intense heat

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 9: In a tragic and a heart wrenching incident, a widowed woman was found unconscious in a paddy field between Batia and Kharia in Sarthebari, Barpeta district, after giving birth alone.

- Advertisement -

Passersby, who were searching for a grazing cow, discovered her and the newborn who unfortunately did not survive the extreme heat. The shocking event has sent ripples across Sarthebari, leading to immediate action from the local police.

Manoranjan Konwar, the officer-in-charge of Sarthebari police station, quickly arrived at the scene. He arranged for the woman’s admission to the Sarthebari 30-bed hospital. Konwar, in a media interaction, revealed that the woman, who already has three children, is suspected to have given birth due to an illicit affair and might have attempted to abort the child.

However, he confirmed that a thorough investigation will shed light on the true circumstances.