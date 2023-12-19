Assam witnesses drastic drop in teen pregnancies, CM vows to reach ZERO!

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 19: In a major success for Assam’s ongoing battle against child marriage and teenage pregnancy, the state has seen a dramatic reduction in registered teenage pregnancies, dropping from 1,05,942 in 2022-23 to 40,012 in 2023-24.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a social media post on December 19, announced the positive results, stating the government’s relentless pursuit of a safer future for young girls.

Sarma declared, “Our persistent efforts against child marriage and teenage pregnancy are yielding positive results. We won’t rest until we bring this figure to ZERO!” The substantial decrease in teenage pregnancies is a testament to the state’s commitment to ensuring a bright future for its girls. The following is a district-wise breakdown of the impressive reduction in teenage pregnancy figures: Teenage Pregnancy Figures: 2022-23 ☐ 2023-24

• Barpeta and Bajali: From 11,449 to 4,000

• Dhubri and South Salmara: From 14,769 to 5,482

• Bongaigaon: From 3,604 to 1,488

• Goalpara: From 6,123 to 2,414

• Kokrajhar: From 3,694 to 1,337

• Morigaon: From 4,528 to 1,784

• Chirang: From 1,778 to 579

• Darrang: From 4,431 to 1,467

• Nagaon and Hojai: From 12,107 to 4,578

• Dhemaji: From 2,110 to 764

• Kamrup: From 4,825 to 1,714

• Karimganj: From 4,485 to 2,449

• Lakhimpur: From 2,940 to 1,226

• Nalbari: From 1,732 to 679

• Hailakandi: From 2,640 to 1,122

• Golaghat: From 1,960 to 808

• Sonitpur & Biswanath: From 3,988 to 1,471

• Cachar: From 4,237 to 1,965

• Karbi Anglong & West Karbi Anglong: From 2,668 to 848

• Dima Hasao: From 419 to 164

• Baksa & Tamulpur: From 1,829 to 502

• Udalguri: From 1,513 to 455

• Jorhat: From 1,551 to 535

• Sivasagar & Charaideo: From 1,478 to 515

• Dibrugarh: From 1,757 to 611

• Tinsukia: From 1,720 to 569

• Kamrup (M): From 1,787 to 486