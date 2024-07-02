Assam Youth Congress leader Shamim Sarkar apprehended for abducting girl

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 2: Guwahati police have detained the General Secretary of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Shamim Sorkar, on allegations of abducting a girl and forcibly keeping her in a remote village in Dhubri district.

According to police reports, several cases of financial misconduct and fraud have been reported against the Congress leader.

The situation emerged in Chapar, Dhubri district, following a complaint filed by the girl’s family, resulting in her rescue. The girl was saved from the Chapar region in Dhubri district.

The family alleged that Shamim Sarkar planned the kidnapping by feigning a romantic relationship with the young woman. After the report was filed, the police arrested Sarkar last evening in relation to the incident.

Additionally, Sarkar is also accused of financial misconduct, as it is claimed that he took large amounts of money from job seekers by offering them false employment prospects.

Meanwhile, Assam’s Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika on X (formerly Twitter) slammed the party of “becoming a den of criminals” stating, First an Assam Congress leader was arrested for spreading fake news, now so called youth leader Shamim Mia has been apprehended for kidnapping a girl . Is this party becoming a den of criminals after winning 100% votes in areas where special community resides?”

First an Assam Congress leader was arrested for spreading fake news, now so called youth leader Shamim Mia has been apprehended for kidnapping a girl . Is this party becoming a den of criminals after winning 100% votes in areas where special community resides? — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) July 1, 2024

Hazarika made the statement in view of the Congress worker from Guwahati being arrested by the Assam Police in connection with a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah pertaining to reservations.

As per reports, Sarkar has faced similar accusations before, as several women have publicly accused him of financial improprieties in the past. Due to these allegations, the police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.