Assamese swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika creates history with solo swim across Mumbai’s waters

GUWAHATI, Dec 14: In a groundbreaking achievement, Elvis Ali Hazarika, a distinguished swimmer, has become the first Assamese to conquer the challenging stretch from Elephanta Island Jetty to the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Wednesday.

This extraordinary feat showcases Hazarika’s unparalleled determination in the face of the formidable Arabian Sea.

During his solo swim, Hazarika encountered a series of obstacles, navigating through waters teeming with large fish and a myriad of jellyfish. The challenges were immense, but Hazarika’s resilience shone through as he conquered each difficulty with unwavering determination.

For Hazarika, this solo swim represents the fulfillment of a long-held dream. The completion of the swim not only elevates his personal achievements but also fills the hearts of the people of Assam with immense pride. Hazarika’s triumph is a testament to his dedication and tenacity in the face of adversity, inspiring many across the nation.

Acknowledging the exceptional effort put forth by Hazarika, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the accomplished swimmer. Through a message shared on social media, Sonowal praised Hazarika for not only setting new milestones of endurance and hard work but also encouraged him to continue breaking records and bringing glory to the nation.

“With each new effort, swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika sets new milestones of endurance and hardwork. Congratulations on the successful solo swim from Elephanta Island Jetty to the Gateway Of India in Mumbai. May you keep on breaking records and bring glory to the nation. My best wishes for your future endeavours,” Sonowal wrote on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took the micro-blogging site X and congratulated Hazarika for achieving this feat.

“Good work Elvis ! That must have been been a tough swim, I heard about the big fishes you encountered in that stretch,” he wrote on X.

Hazarika’s journey in aquatic sports has been marked by a series of remarkable achievements. Prior to this historic solo swim, he had successfully crossed the English Channel and the challenging Catalina Channel, showcasing his unwavering dedication and passion for swimming on the global stage.