19 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 8, 2024
type here...

Elvis Hazarika becomes 1st Indian to complete Worli to Atal Setu swim

The challenging feat, accomplished in the early hours of the morning, took 13 hours of relentless effort and marked his 10th milestone in Open Water Swimming.

InternationalAssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_131072
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: Renowned swimmer from Assam Elvis Ali Hazarika has etched his name in history as the first Indian to successfully complete a relay swim from the Worli Sea Link to the Atal Setu in the Arabian Sea, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The challenging feat, accomplished in the early hours of the morning, took 13 hours of relentless effort and marked his 10th milestone in Open Water Swimming.

Related Posts:

Sonowal lauded the achievement on the micro-blogging site X, stating, “Congratulations to Elvis Ali Hazarika on becoming the first Indian to successfully swim from Worli Sea Link to the Atal Setu Arabian Sea Relay in Mumbai. He has continuously inspired all with his swimming records and sheer grit & determination. May he win many more laurels in the times to come!”

https://twitter.com/sarbanandsonwal/status/1865638377439080827

Meanwhile, reflecting on the arduous journey, Hazarika described the experience as both physically and mentally taxing.

“It was a very difficult task as we swam alongside large fish, navigated poorly lit waters at night, and frequently got entangled in fishing nets. We also encountered venomous jellyfish, which added to the challenges,” he shared.

- Advertisement -

Despite these obstacles, Hazarika’s determination and resilience saw him and his team complete the swim.

“It was extremely tiring overall, but the experience was unforgettable,” he remarked.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to his supporters, Hazarika said, “I am grateful for all the support you have always given me and hope that you will continue to support me in the future as well. Please share my news widely. Your support means a lot to me.”

10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India
10 Types Of Dosa And How They Are Made
10 Types Of Dosa And How They Are Made
Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India
Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Gorlosa inaugurates Walk Trek at GU’s Regional Botanical Centre

The Hills Times -
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India 10 Types Of Dosa And How They Are Made Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India 10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World 10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter