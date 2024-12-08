Elvis Hazarika becomes 1st Indian to complete Worli to Atal Setu swim

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: Renowned swimmer from Assam Elvis Ali Hazarika has etched his name in history as the first Indian to successfully complete a relay swim from the Worli Sea Link to the Atal Setu in the Arabian Sea, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The challenging feat, accomplished in the early hours of the morning, took 13 hours of relentless effort and marked his 10th milestone in Open Water Swimming.

Sonowal lauded the achievement on the micro-blogging site X, stating, “Congratulations to Elvis Ali Hazarika on becoming the first Indian to successfully swim from Worli Sea Link to the Atal Setu Arabian Sea Relay in Mumbai. He has continuously inspired all with his swimming records and sheer grit & determination. May he win many more laurels in the times to come!”

https://twitter.com/sarbanandsonwal/status/1865638377439080827

Meanwhile, reflecting on the arduous journey, Hazarika described the experience as both physically and mentally taxing.

“It was a very difficult task as we swam alongside large fish, navigated poorly lit waters at night, and frequently got entangled in fishing nets. We also encountered venomous jellyfish, which added to the challenges,” he shared.

- Advertisement -

Despite these obstacles, Hazarika’s determination and resilience saw him and his team complete the swim.

“It was extremely tiring overall, but the experience was unforgettable,” he remarked.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to his supporters, Hazarika said, “I am grateful for all the support you have always given me and hope that you will continue to support me in the future as well. Please share my news widely. Your support means a lot to me.”