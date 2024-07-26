Assam’s Charaideo Moidam inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List under ‘Cultural Property’

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the Ahom dynasty’s mound-burial system in Assam, known as ‘Moidams’, has been officially added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, marking it as the inaugural cultural site from the Northeast to receive this prestigious designation.

- Advertisement -

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “THIS IS HUGE! The Moidams make it to the #UNESCO World Heritage list under the category Cultural Property – a great win for Assam.”

THIS IS HUGE 🤩



The Moidams make it to the #UNESCO World Heritage list under the category Cultural Property – a great win for Assam



Thank You Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji , Members of the @UNESCO World Heritage Committee and to the people of Assam 🙏



1/3 pic.twitter.com/ALia92ZGUq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2024

During the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) currently taking place in India, the decision was made to include ‘Moidams’ as India’s nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage List for the years 2023-24.

The Moidams of Charaideo represent the profound spiritual faith, cultural legacy, and architectural excellence of the Tai-Ahom community in Assam, the Chief Minister said.

Sarma further stated that for the first time a site from North East India has achieved the prestigious honor of being included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, specifically under the Cultural Category.

- Advertisement -

Following Kaziranga and Manas National Parks, Assam’s third World Heritage Site is now established.

“And after Kaziranga and Manas National Parks, it is Assam’s 3rd #WorldHeritageSite. I urge all of you to come and experience #AwesomeAssam”, the Chief Minister added.