32 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 17, 2024
type here...

Assam’s Eri Silk Earns Prestigious Oeko-Tex Certification for Textile Safety

Assam's Eri Silk receives the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification, recognizing its safe and non-harmful characteristics. This certification sets a global benchmark for textile safety.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 17, Saturday: In a significant achievement for Assam, the region’s renowned Eri Silk has been awarded the prestigious Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification. This certification is a globally recognized label for textiles that have been rigorously tested for harmful substances, ensuring safety from the yarn stage to the finished product.

- Advertisement -

The Oeko-Tex certification is a mark of excellence, setting a benchmark for textile safety worldwide. Eri Silk, known for its eco-friendly and sustainable production process, has now been further validated for its safe characteristics. This recognition not only highlights the superior quality of Assam’s traditional silk but also enhances its appeal in global markets.

The certification is a proud moment for Assam, reinforcing the state’s reputation for producing high-quality, safe, and environmentally responsible textiles.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Police Seeks Public Help in Bomb Investigation; ₹5 Lakh Reward...

The Hills Times -