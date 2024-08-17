Assam’s Eri Silk Earns Prestigious Oeko-Tex Certification for Textile Safety

HT Digital

August 17, Saturday: In a significant achievement for Assam, the region’s renowned Eri Silk has been awarded the prestigious Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification. This certification is a globally recognized label for textiles that have been rigorously tested for harmful substances, ensuring safety from the yarn stage to the finished product.

- Advertisement -

The Oeko-Tex certification is a mark of excellence, setting a benchmark for textile safety worldwide. Eri Silk, known for its eco-friendly and sustainable production process, has now been further validated for its safe characteristics. This recognition not only highlights the superior quality of Assam’s traditional silk but also enhances its appeal in global markets.

The certification is a proud moment for Assam, reinforcing the state’s reputation for producing high-quality, safe, and environmentally responsible textiles.