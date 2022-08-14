Assam’s Model Of Education Must Remain Organic: Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 13: “The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) is not against English language, nor it opposes the central board of secondary education. However, we make our stance clear at the same time that the model of education in Assam must remain organic. The AASU will never accept the Assam government’s move to introduce a hybrid model.” AASU chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said this while attending a function as chief guest organised by the apex body’s regional unit at Chandrapur near Guwahati on Saturday.

Notably, like the previous years, the Chandrapur unit of the AASU felicitated 49 meritorious students who secured star and distinction marks in the recently declared High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations at the Gopinath Bordoloi auditorium located at Chandrapur town.

Attending the felicitation ceremony, AASU chief advisor Bhattacharya exclaimed that the Assam government’s imposition of the English medium of instruction in the Assamese and Bodo medium schools is myopic. He said, “The state government’s move to establish an English medium school in each assembly constituency under CBSE is an assault on our mother tongue – the Assamese. Moreover, Dispur’s decision to impart mathematics and science in the English language right from class 3 is another assault.”

The veteran AASU leader stressed that the state government should step up necessary measures to strengthen our children, categorically that are studying in vernacular medium schools, so that they can speak the English language fluently and write smoothly. “At the same time, the Assam government should earmark more funds to improve the infrastructure of the vernacular medium of schools. The teachers’ posts, lying vacant for years, should also be filled up immediately,” he further said. “Instead of doing all these, the Assam government’s attempt to deteriorate the vernacular schools of the state will not be tolerated,” he added.

During the felicitation ceremony, Chandrapur AASU president Nitul Kalita hoisted the apex body’s flag and general secretary Saurabh Das initiated the tribute paying ceremony. ‘Pride of Assam’ awardee and forest officer Dharanidhar Boro attended the function as guest of honour.