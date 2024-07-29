29 C
Assam’s power companies transform from loss-makers to top state-owned utilities in 3 years

GUWAHATI, July 29: Assam’s three power companies which were operating at a loss three years ago, are now recognized as some of the top-performing state-owned utilities in the country, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Happy to share that Assam’s three power companies which until 3 years ago were loss making today are among the best performing state owned utilities in the country.”

While addressing the audience during the Appointment Letter Distribution Ceremony event, the Chief Minister mentioned that three years ago, three power utilities relied heavily on the government support in the state.

Additionally, the State Government had to allocate funds meant for healthcare and education towards the power companies in order for them to purchase electricity and cover employee salaries.

The government’s diligent efforts have led the three power companies to transition into profitable entities, the Chief Minister said.

Presently, each of the power companies has achieved financial independence.

“Today, APDCL, AEGCL, and other companies under our umbrella are acknowledged as some of the top power companies in the country”, Sarma further stated.

