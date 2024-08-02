Assam’s Recruitment Model gains national recognition; over 97,000 jobs delivered since 2021

28 C
The Chief Minister highlighted that the model has been widely recognized for its transparency, secure procedures, and timely implementation.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 2: The recruitment model for government services in Assam is garnering considerable attention across the country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the model has been widely recognized for its transparency, secure procedures, and timely implementation.

It has been instrumental in creating over 97,000 jobs since 2021, with a projected increase of 50,000 positions in the coming years, Sarma said.

“Providing 1 lakh government jobs was our promise to the people in the 2021 election. We are on course to deliver over and above this now,” the Chief Minister added.

Sarma also mentioned that in the past, the recruitment process for government jobs in Assam was plagued by legal disputes, accusations of corruption, and favoritism.

However, the implementation of a unified Recruitment Commission has revolutionized the process, reducing the processing time to 400 days.

This change was made possible through a technology-driven, meritocratic approach, guaranteeing that only the most qualified candidates, irrespective of their familial connections, are chosen for public service, Sarma stated.

“The days of corruption and nepotism in our recruitment process are now history,” the Chief Minister further affirmed.

