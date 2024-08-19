Assam’s Tea Tourism Boosted: 34 Tea Gardens Receive Development Scheme Sanction

HT Digital

August 19, Monday: Assam’s tea tourism sector is poised for a significant transformation with the recent approval of development schemes for 34 tea gardens across the state. The sanction letters, issued under a new initiative, are part of a broader effort to enhance tourism infrastructure and promote Assam as a premier tea destination.

The development scheme aims to upgrade facilities, improve visitor experiences, and boost the overall appeal of the tea gardens. This initiative includes the enhancement of infrastructure, introduction of new amenities, and the creation of engaging visitor experiences, all designed to attract more tourists and showcase the rich heritage of Assam’s tea industry.

The move is expected to not only elevate the tourism profile of these tea gardens but also contribute to the local economy by creating job opportunities and fostering sustainable tourism practices. The government’s focus on tea tourism highlights its commitment to leveraging Assam’s unique cultural and natural assets for economic growth and visitor engagement.