ATASU renews call for Tai Ahoms’ inclusion in Sixth Schedule

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 10: Like a number of other organisations, ATASU reiterates its demand for including the Tai Ahoms in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India on the eve of the elections to the Parliament. Basanta Gogoi, president of the student body, addressed a meeting here and said that consecutive governments in the Centre have been depriving the community of their rights and privileges. Even those MPs who have represented the 55 lakh 20 thousand Ahoms so far are shy of speaking about the development of the community. Hence, they have decided not to vote for the candidates nominated by Delhi, Basanta Gogoi said.

