Avijit Kro elected unopposed KAAC deputy chairman

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 21: Chinthong Member of the Autonomous Council (MAC), Avijit Kro, has been elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairman of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

Earlier, MAC Kro submitted his nomination paper for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Friday. Kro handed over his nomination paper to Joint Secretary, Legislative, KAAC, Michael Timung, with MAC Phenpiga Rengma and MAC Kadom Terangpi as proposers and seconders. Notably, no other elected representatives have filed for the Deputy Chairman position.

Kro was accompanied by Chairman, KAAC, Raju Tisso; CEM, KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang; MP Amarsing Tisso, and other EMs and MACs.

After submitting a nomination paper, KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang said that Avijit Kro was chosen at the KAAC parliamentary meeting to fill the Deputy Chairman position. Ronghang also praised Kro for his tireless efforts in eradicating child labour before entering politics and commended him as an active social worker. It may be mentioned that the deputy chairman seat fell vacant last October 2024 after the untimely demise of MAC Ajit Dey, who represented the Howraghat MAC constituency.