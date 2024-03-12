AYM Central Committee convenes press meet

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, March 11: The Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), Central Committee organised a press meet at Demow Press Club on Monday. Addressing the media at the club, Jadab Gogoi, president of Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), Central Committee, discussed several issues. The AYM Central Committee expressed serious concern about the incident that occurred at Ajmal Hamm Hospital in Hojai on Sunday. Criticising Badruddin Ajmal, Gogoi emphasised that doctors working in Ajmal Hamm Hospital should be proficient in Assamese language. The AYM Central Committee urged chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take immediate action against doctors at Ajmal Hamm Hospital who are not fluent in Assamese. Additionally, the AYM criticised comments made by artists Simanta Sekhar and Pradip Dutta Roy regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Gogoi alleged that the construction of Raichai Rural Stadium in Demow is of low quality and costs Rs 12 crores 60 lakhs, which will be inaugurated by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday. The AYM Central Committee has demanded an inquiry into the matter.