Ayushman Bharat services resume at BBCI after temporary suspension

GUWAHATI, Aug 1: The B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) has resumed the facilities under Ayushman Bharat-PM JAY after it was temporarily suspended over alleged insufficient funds, the official handle of Amrit Atal Abhiyan announced on Wednesday on the micro-blogging site X.

The account stated, “We are committed to ensure continued cashless medical treatment to all the beneficiaries of AB PM-JAY & AA MM-JAY for the listed procedures at all the empanelled public & private hospitals. All services under the schemes have been resumed at B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati.”

Meanwhile, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute has also posted on X informing, “Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY service is fully available at Dr.B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati for its beneficiaries. @CMOfficeAssam @AyushmanNHA @AtalAmrit”

Earlier on Wednesday at the Cancer Institute, a total of 151 AB-PMJAY beneficiary patients were attended to, along with 362 service memos processed, resulting in services and medicines valued at Rs 582,648 being provided.

Additionally, four of the five patients who received a PET-CT scan were beneficiaries of the PMJAY program.

