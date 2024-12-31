Bajali Revenue Circle official arrested for accepting bribe

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 31: In a decisive move against corruption, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, apprehended Daneswar Daimary, a Land Record Assistant in the office of the Circle Officer, Bajali Revenue Circle, for accepting a bribe, the officials informed on Tuesday.

As per reports, Daimary was caught red-handed at his office while accepting the illegal gratification from a complainant related to a land partition matter.

The operation was conducted following a complaint lodged with the Directorate, which swiftly acted to ensure accountability and uphold transparency in public service.

Meanwhile, the accused has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the officials stated, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Daneswar Daimary, Land Record Assistant, O/O CO, Bajali Revenue Circle, Dist-Bajali, immediately after he accepted bribe in his office from the complainant for land partition matter.”