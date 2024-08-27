Bangladeshi Student in Assam Deported for Liking Anti-India Social Media Post

HT Digital

August 27, Tuesday: A Bangladeshi student studying in Assam was deported after authorities discovered that he had allegedly liked an anti-India post on social media. The incident has sparked a debate over the implications of online activities and their consequences for foreign nationals residing in India.

- Advertisement -

According to sources, the student, who was enrolled at a university in Assam, attracted the attention of security agencies after his online activity was flagged. Following an investigation, the student was deported back to Bangladesh, with officials citing concerns over his support for content deemed anti-India.

The incident has raised questions about the monitoring of social media activities of foreign students and the potential repercussions of such actions. While some have supported the government’s decision, arguing that it is necessary to maintain national security, others have expressed concerns over the strictness of the action taken.

This case highlights the growing importance of digital conduct and its impact on international students and foreign nationals living in India. As social media continues to play a significant role in shaping public opinion, this incident serves as a reminder of the far-reaching consequences that online activities can have.