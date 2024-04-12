Baukhungri festival kicks off in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 11: The Baukhungri Hill along the Harinaguri of Kokrajhar is all set to host the 11th edition of Baukhungri festival, the biggest festival in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), which started on Thursday with a two-day program scheduled. The massive preparation and arrangements have been completed so far to hold the festival, featuring traditional folk culture, indigenous sports, and local food traditions at Harinaguri.

The festival is organised by the government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and the Tourism Department, marking the celebration of Rongjali Bwisagu with hill trekking on the last day of Choitra month, on April 13. A mass hill trekking event along the Baukhungri Hills is being organised, attracting people from across communities to attend the mega event. Several competitions among male and female categories are also being organised, including mountain bike cycling competition, hills trekking competition, indigenous games and sports competition, showcasing traditional food items, and cultural demonstrations representing different communities.

The organising committee members of the festival are seen busy discharging their duties and responsibilities to ensure the smooth success of the mega festival event. Remarkably, the festival is regarded as the biggest festival in the Bodoland region, marking the celebration of Rongjali Bwisagu on the last day of the Choitra month, highlighting competitions such as mountain bike cycling, hill trekking, and Bwisagu dance competition, along with traditional food preparations of Gwkha-Gwkhwi with a hundred herbs and Jwo bidwi competition during the event. The winners of the competitions will be awarded cash prizes and gifts.

“The festival is organised every year on the last day of the Choitra month while celebrating the Rongjali Bwisagu. Participants from different states of the country have already arrived in Kokrajhar to participate in the cycling competition and hills trekking events. The event spot is now looking attractive with decorations along the hills,” said a member of the festival organising committee.

“I come every year to Kokrajhar to participate in the Baukhungri festival, which is regarded as the biggest festival in the region,” said a festival participant from West Bengal state.