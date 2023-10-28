30 C
Bhatiyapar residents block NH37 in protest against excavation works

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

 

SIVASAGAR, Oct 27: Residents of Bhatiyapar Rupohimukh took to the streets on Friday to block NH37 in protest against the protracted delays and haphazard excavation works associated with the 4-laning project. They expressed their frustration at the damage caused to Jal Jeevan Mission pipelines and the perceived indifference exhibited by both the Sivasagar district administration and the National Highway Authority.

Over a hundred vehicles and motorbikes were left stranded on either side of the road as the protesters raised slogans and voiced their grievances against the government. The focal point of their ire was the 60 km stretch between Janjhi and Demow Chariali, which has been severely impacted by the prolonged expansion works undertaken by the Harlalka group.

Residents of Janjhi, Gaurisagar, Sivasagar, and Demow Charali have lodged numerous protests against the National Highway Authority, but they claim there has been no sincere effort to expedite the work. The incomplete overpasses at Gaurisagar Tinali and Demow Chariali, they alleged, have turned into perilous bottlenecks for commuters due to chronic traffic congestion.

