‘Bhumi Pujan’ for Tata Group semiconductor unit to be held on Aug 3

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 17: The groundbreaking ceremony ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for the new Tata Group semiconductor unit is scheduled for August 3. The decision was taken during a meeting convened today at Janata Bhawan with officials from the Tata Group and the state government.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika stated, “The Bhumi Pujan of upcoming Tata Group semiconductor unit will be held on August 3. Ahead of the ceremony, held a meeting with officials of the Tata Group & State govt today at Janata Bhawan.”

The construction, which is set to commence on August 3, is anticipated to finish within a two-year timeframe.

Additionally, the project will offer job opportunities to approximately 15,000 to 30,000 young individuals.

The project is poised to make a significant impact on the advancement and growth of the state.

“The project will definitely have a far-reaching impact in the state’s progress & development”, the Assam Minister further stated.