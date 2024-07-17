‘Bhumi Pujan’ for Tata Group semiconductor unit to be held on Aug 3

32 C
Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 17: The groundbreaking ceremony ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for the new Tata Group semiconductor unit is scheduled for August 3. The decision was taken during a meeting convened today at Janata Bhawan with officials from the Tata Group and the state government.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika stated, “The Bhumi Pujan of upcoming Tata Group semiconductor unit will be held on August 3. Ahead of the ceremony, held a meeting with officials of the Tata Group & State govt today at Janata Bhawan.”

The construction, which is set to commence on August 3, is anticipated to finish within a two-year timeframe.

Additionally, the project will offer job opportunities to approximately 15,000 to 30,000 young individuals.

“The construction which will kickstart on August 3, is expected to be completed within two years and will provide employment to around 15,000 to 30,000 youths”, Hazarika added.

The project is poised to make a significant impact on the advancement and growth of the state.

“The project will definitely have a far-reaching impact in the state’s progress & development”, the Assam Minister further stated.

