Bhutanese Delegation Meets Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Officials in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR, SEP 14: A 11 member’s delegation team of Bhutanese officials led by Director, Law and Order, Ministry of Home and Cultural affairs,Govt of Royal Bhutan, Tashi Penjore visited Kokrajhar to meet their respective counterpart officials of five districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Wednesday.

The delegation arrived in Kokrajhar on Tuesday with three day’s long programme scheduled and held meetings with officials of district administration, police administrations of five districts of Bodoland region.

The Bhutanese officials are included Dasho Dzongdags/Dungpas, superintendent of police (SPs), immigration officials of Sarpang and Samdrup Jongkhar districts.

Bhutanese delegation held a meeting with officials of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government and officials representing five districts of Bodoland region being held at BTC Secretariat conference hall,Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar.

BTR executive member Dharma Narayan Das and BTC Principal Secretary (in-charge) Naren Chandra Basumatary led the BTC government officials that discussed deeply over the building up of cultural and cooperation in between Indian and Bhutan countries in days to come.

The Bhutanese delegation have been admitted that they couldn’t visit as well communicated with it’s counterpart in the last two and half years due to Covid-19 Pandemic restrictions all over the region.

” During the long period, many officials on both sides have changed and were not able to meet each other to establish person to person contact and friendships, which is essential for benefits of people living along the borders on both countries(India-Bhutan) in terms of any cross-border issues. This time round as the Covid-19 pandemic ceases, Bhutan government has announced the reopening of its borders for trade, commerce and transit—officially announced on 23rd September(2022), provided the Covid-19 situation does not change for worst. We are excited and looking forward to it and accordingly taken various initiatives to make the visits experiential and wonderful”, Tashi Penjore said.

He has mentioned that the Royal government of Bhutan has decided to reopening the border trades with neighbouring country India on 23rd September.

” All are welcome to visit us after 23rd September. This time as we open, we also welcome regional tourist to travel to other places in Bhutan through Gelephu and Samdrup Jongkhar. Unlike in the past where we are able to issues entry permit only through Phuentsholing and Paro, we have added three more additional entry for tourist.The whole nation is now prepared to give visitors good experience- quality of services, quality of accommodation, transports, food etc. The SDF is charged to improve the services and pump back in tourism sector for infrastructure development for tourism and for environmental conservation. Eco tourism, nature tourism, bird watching, flora and fauna tour packages etc. We have lot to offer for you all to experience and enjoy.

In doing so, we all have crafted procedures, rules, SOPs etc. to facilitate seamless movement and give good experience for healthy travel”, Penjore added.

BTR executive member Das told that the BTR government and Bhutanese officials held a meeting where they have each other shared deep relationship building up in between Indian and Bhutan countries in the field of cultural-cooperation, upliftment of eco-tourism, integration communication along the border areas etc.

He said that the meeting was fruitful and meaningful with agreeing to make healthy integration environment in the region.