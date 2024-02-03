12.8 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 3, 2024
type here...

Bill To End Polygamy To Be Tabled During Budget Session: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing a Press Conference at the Media Centre in New CMO, Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on 02-02-24 Pix by UB Photos
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Feb 2: The Assam government will introduce a bill to end polygamy in the state during the upcoming budget session of the assembly, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said the draft of the bill is being scrutinised by the Law Department at present.

- Advertisement -

“We are lining up an act to ban polygamy in the state during the budget session of the assembly. It is with the Law Department for vetting,” he said.

Sarma said his government was looking forward to the legislation on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which will be considered during a special four-day session of the Uttarakhand assembly that is starting from February 5.

“We will also closely monitor the development of Uttarakhand. If the Uttarakhand UCC bill is laid on February 5, then we will see if we are in a position to implement the entire UCC (bill of Uttarakhand),” he added.

The budget session of the Assam assembly will begin on February 5 and conclude on February 28. The budget for next fiscal will be presented on February 12.

- Advertisement -

The opposition parties had earlier slammed the decision of the government to enact a law on banning polygamy as “diversionary” and “communal”, especially at a time when suggestions on the UCC are being received by the Law Commission.

In July 2023, Sarma had said the Assam government conveyed to the authorities concerned that it was in support of the UCC and wanted to ban polygamy immediately in the state.

In May last year, Sarma had announced the formation of a four-member expert committee headed by Justice (Retd) Rumi Kumari Phukan to scrutinise the provisions of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937 along with Article 25 of the Constitution in relation to the Directive Principles of State Policy for a Uniform Civil Code.

Besides Phukan, the other members of the committee are advocate general Devajit Saikia, Senior additional advocate general Nalin Kohli and senior advocate Nekibur Zaman.

- Advertisement -

In August last year, the expert committee had submitted its report to the chief minister, who immediately announced that legislation on the subject would be introduced within this financial year.

Sarma had announced the committee unanimously agreed that the state can frame its own laws to end polygamy.

Thereafter, the Assam government sought public opinion on the subject, kickstarting the process of enacting legislation on it. (PTI)

8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Byatikram MASDO hosts real estate conclave in Guwahati

The Hills Times - 0
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary Places To Explore In Meghalaya 10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy 7 Fruits Rich In Iron Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans