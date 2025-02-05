MP Amarsing Tisso urges for autonomous state status for hill districts

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 4 : Participating in the Motion of Thanks of President’s address in the Lok Sabha on day four of the ongoing budget session of the Parliament on Tuesday, the MP from 3 – Autonomous District (ST) Parliamentary Constituency, Amarsing Tisso has reiterated for the implementation of Article 244 (A) of the Indian constitution for granting of Autonomous State status for the hill districts of Assam,

He also sought for full implementation of clauses of MoU and MoS 1 and 2, upgradation of Assam University Diphu Campus into a full fledged university and exemption in MIL in UPSC examination.

In his 6 minutes speech on the floor of the House on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the lower house of Parliament Tisso, said, “The BJP government under the leadership of Modiji has brought all communities together and the people of Northeast has reaped the greatest benefit. Today the people of Northeast region are feeling proud to be the citizens of India and the secessionist force that has tried under the Congress regime no longer attracts the imagination of our youths.”

“It is a historic achievement for our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and our home minister Amit Shahji to witness an atmosphere free from all form of insurgency in the hill areas of Assam to which I represent. I urged everyone here to give chance to the development of tribal people also. Allowed our Prime to fulfil the programmee and commitment of the BJP in the Northeast, one of which has been in relation with the demand of the hill tribe of Assam for implementation of article 244 (A) of the Indian constitution. I also seek exemption from appearing in MIL in UPSC exam and upgradation of Central University Diphu Campus into a full fledged University,” he added.

Advocating for the full implementation of accords signed with the Central government for development of the Karbi Anglong by organisations and armed groups Tisso said, “MoU, MoS I and II are written commitments of the government of India and this must be fulfilled without any delay. Here the unimplemented clauses should be highlighted emphatically for immediate solution.”

He also stressed saying, “The issue of 125th constitutional amendment bill 2019 should also be taken care of as the bill in the present form has not covered certain important clauses of MoS 2. Special provision in the sixth scheduled exclusively for Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council and other original Sixth Scheduled Councils in respect to responsibility of the governor should be provided in the provision of 125th constitutional amendment bill, so that he is exclusively advised by the Autonomous Council in matter under the jurisdiction of Sixth Scheduled. I am sure this long standing demand of my people will also be delivered by this great government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we will be delighted to hear its announcement sooner than later by our great President Hon’ble Madam Draupadi Murmu herself during her next address to the Parliament.”

Praising the highly valued first time Indian President from the tribal community Tisso said, “As tribal people we have been hugely inspired by the election of the tribal lady to the highest office of the country which has been made possible only because our Prime Minister leadership has deep love for the nation’s tribal people. We feel immensely proud whenever the honourable Madam President addresses the nation particularly the Parliament. So it is a matter of great distress for us when somebody disrespect her by calling her Ms and hateful words like ‘bichari’ (liar). So some comments are a crime against the tribal people in Parliament. So learn to respect honour SC, ST, OBC, we are also the sons of the soul.”