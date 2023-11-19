BJP’s Commitment To Peace And Development Resonates In Kashiabari

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Nov 18: Amidst the backdrop of historical fratricidal clashes and communal tensions in BTAD, BTC guardian minister Ashok Singhal highlighted the transformative impact of BJP’s governance on fostering peace and development in the region. Speaking at a mass gathering in Kashiabari, Singhal emphasised the importance of peace as the foundational parameter for societal progress.

Singhal acknowledged the challenges faced by the region, including the fear of violence, bombings, and kidnappings. He credited the BJP-led government for signing peace agreements with militant organisations, paving the way for progress and development in place of unrest.

Addressing the crowd as the chief guest, Singhal asserted that establishing peace is a prerequisite for development in any area. He pointed to the positive changes witnessed after the BJP came to power at the center and highlighted the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah in bringing about radical improvements.

Singhal urged the community to support the BJP’s alliance candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, emphasising the need for PM Narendra Modi’s leadership for sustained peace and progress. Predicting a significant victory, he expressed confidence in the alliance candidate winning the Gossaigaon MLA constituency by a substantial margin of 2 lakh votes.

The minister commended the efforts of PM Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and BTC chief executive member Pramod Boro in establishing peace in the terror-hit BTC region. Various speakers, including Rangapara MLA Krishna Kamal Tati, Kabita Basumatary (District President, BJP), Jiran Basumatary (MLA, Gossaigaon), and Sajal Kumar Singha (MCLA 3 No. Srirampur BTC constituency), echoed their support for BJP’s welfare schemes and nation-building initiatives.

In response to a community concern raised by Sajal Kumar Singha, MCLA 3 No. Srirampur BTC constituency, about dilapidated wooden bridges affecting communication, BTC guardian minister Ashok Singhal was urged to take necessary steps for their repair, ensuring smooth and hassle-free connectivity for the people in the area.