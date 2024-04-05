BJP’s Suresh Bora and Congress’s Pradyut Bordoloi file nomination papers

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 4: On Thursday, Suresh Bora, the BJP candidate, and Pradyut Bordoloi, the Congress candidate, each submitted their nomination papers to Narendra Kr Shah, the returning officer and district commissioner of Nagaon, marking the commencement of the ‘poll – battle’ in the Nagaon parliamentary constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024. In addition to this procedural step, both contenders exhibited their respective support and influence within the constituency by hosting two distinct, massive rallies.

BJP candidate Suresh Bora was accompanied by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, minister Pijush Hazarika, local BJP MLAs – Rupak Sarma, and Jitu Goswami while filing his nomination with the returning officer.

Earlier, CM Sarma addressed huge gatherings at Nagaon Dawson HS School playground and said the environment in Nagaon has changed, and the wind flows in favour of BJP candidate Suresh Bora in the constituency this time. The huge crowds in the playground apparently proved it, CM Sarma asserted, pointing at the large crowds.

Taking a dig at the Opposition Congress, CM Sarma said that Congress turned into an old, obsolete currency note with which nothing could be purchased in the market, and currently, people could realise that.

Following the event, te chief minister, along with BJP candidate Suresh Bora, minister Pijush Hazarika, MLAs – Rupak Sarma, Jitu Goswami, and other district BJP portfolios, participated in a huge roadshow taken out from Dawson School playground to the Office of the District Commissioner, Nagaon.

It’s pertinent to mention here that several thousand party workers as well as its supporters from various assembly constituencies under the Nagaon parliamentary constituency took part in the roadshow.

Subsequently, Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi also came to the Office of the District Commissioner, Nagaon, with another huge rally and filed his nomination papers with the returning officer cum district commissioner, Nagaon, Narendra Kr Shah on Thursday.

Bordoloi was accompanied by former Congress minister Rokibul Hussain, Akhil Gogoi, MLA and the president of Raijor Dal, Congress MLA Nurul Huda during the submission of nomination papers.

Bordoloi came with a huge rally to the Office of the District Commissioner, Nagaon, showcasing the influence of the Congress as well as its allies among the people in the constituency.

Thousands of people from various assembly constituencies under the Nagaon LS seat participated in the Congress rally and reverberated the air of the small town with various slogans.

It’s pertinent to mention that former minister Rokibul Hussain was intercepted by security personnel at the entry gate for a while for a reason unknown, for which a war of arguments took place between security officials and Hussain. Later, with the intervention of Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi, the matter was settled, and Hussain was allowed to enter.