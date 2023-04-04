Bodo Folk Dance Workshop Begins At Boko

HT Correspondent

Boko, April 3: Ahead of the Rongali Bihu Festival, Sifung Harimu Affat, Boko has organised a 20- day Bodo Folk Dance Workshop at Bhogdabari LP School Playground in Boko, which started from April 3 and will conclude on April 23. The workshop was sponsored by the Bodo-Kochari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC).

BKWAC executive member Dasarath Boro and ABSU South Kamrup president Sanswarang Basumatary took part as chief guest and launched the workshop. More than 100 Boro girls and boys took part in the workshop.

- Advertisement -

Boro said, “Bodo girls and boys from many villages under South Kamrup area have taken part in the workshop and more will come in the coming days.”

He also added that this is for the first time that the Bodo- Kochari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) has sponsored the Bodo Folk Dance Workshop in the Kamrup district.

“To develop our Bodo culture among our youth, BKWAC has sponsored many workshops in the 22 districts, which are out of the Bodoland Territorial Region. With this aim, we at BKWAC try to develop our Bodo folk dances in the South Kamrup area, so that they can perform on the world stage”, added Boro.

The workshop is conducted by seven Bodo folk dance masters led by the master Gyanendra Basumatary.

ABSU South Kamrup president Sanswarang Basumatary said, “I thank the BKWAC and the Harimu Affat (the cultural association) for this initiative towards the Bodo youths. These kinds of programmes will revive our folk culture in the future.”

“Bagurumba, Bardwi Sikhila, Mwsaglanai, Dawsedelai, Bodo traditional folk dances along with lessons on flute playing and other Bodo traditional musical instruments will be taught in the 20 day-long workshop”, said Hemanta Boro, general secretary of South Kamrup Harimu Affat.