Bodoland alliance marks three years with good governance colloquium

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 13: The government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) marked the completion of three years of the UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government with a ‘Colloquium on Good Governance and Participatory Democracy.’ The event took place at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar.

The UPPL-led alliance government, under the leadership of Pramod Boro, chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, came into power on December 15, 2020, with a commitment to providing dedicated human services and good governance in the region.

The Colloquium featured Reddy Subrahmanyam, ex-IAS and Founder of the Centre for Research in Schemes and Policies, as the key speaker. Subrahmanyam addressed the audience on the topics of ‘good governance through social accountability’ and ‘effective planning for good governance.’

Prof Trilochan Sastry, Professor at IIM in Decision Sciences Area and Chairperson of the Association for Democratic Reforms, delivered a presentation on ‘participatory democracy.’ The session was chaired by Gabinda Chandra Basumatary, deputy chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region.

The event was attended by key figures including BTCLA Speaker Katiram Boro, Akash Deep, IAS, principal secretary of BTR government, and Dr Sunil Kaul, advisor to CEM, Social Development, BTR.

CEM Pramod Boro emphasised that the program aimed to promote healthy welfare and good governance throughout the Bodoland region. He reiterated the government’s commitment to comprehensive development and welfare for all communities. The Colloquium was organised to commemorate three years of peace, progress, and good governance in the Bodoland Territorial Region. CEM Boro expressed gratitude to all citizens for their support over the past three years.