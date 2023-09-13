Body recovered near roadside in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 12: In a somber discovery, the lifeless body of Angaraaj Borah, a 22-year-old youth, was found early on Tuesday morning near the roadside at Bagchung, situated under the jurisdiction of the Lichubari Police Station. His motorcycle was discovered lying nearby. Angaraaj is the son of Prosanta Borah, who is affiliated with a news portal.

- Advertisement -

Authorities suspect that this tragic incident may be a result of a hit-and-run accident. As a standard procedure, the deceased’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination at JMCH to determine the exact cause of death.