Bongaigaon DC encourages utilisation of ECI ICT app

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 12: Nabadeep Pathak, district commissioner cum district election officer, Bongaigaon, urges the public to utilise various ECI Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Applications for different purposes in view of the ensuing general election to Lok Sabha, 2024, pertaining to the 18-Bongaigaon LAC. These applications include c-VIGIL for raising complaints on violations of the Model Code of Conduct, Suvidha for all permission-related matters through an online system, Saksham-ECI for all voter-related services for persons with disabilities (PwD) delivered to their doorsteps, and NGSP to register complaints related to elections, non-elections, and other issues.

- Advertisement -

The district election officer, Bongaigaon, further urges the public to use the toll-free number 03664-1950 installed at the District Contact Centre for obtaining various election-related information and lodging complaints. The toll-free number 1950 is operational 24×7. Additionally, the district election officer, Bongaigaon, also encourages the public to utilise the phone number 70867-93507 at the call centre for obtaining various election-related information and lodging complaints.