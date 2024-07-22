Book release event held at Biswanath Chariali

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, July 21: A book release program organised by the Biswanath town branch of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS) was held at the conference hall of Biswanath College on Sunday, with Dr Bhakta Prasad Goutam, president of Biswanath Town ANSS, in the chair. Dr Khemraj Nepal, eminent lexicographer and prominent writer, graced the occasion and released the book ‘Saral Geeta’, translated by Gopal Upadhyaya.

Earlier, Loknath Shastri lit a ceremonial lamp, and Hem Kumar Goutam, president of Biswanath district ANSS, delivered the welcome address.

The program was attended by Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, working president of the central committee of ANSS, as chief guest. Other notable attendees included Dr Narayan Chandra Upadhyaya, eminent physician; Dr Jagannath Upadhyaya, retired professor of Chaiduar College; Amar Jyoti Borthakur, chairman of Biswanath Town Committee; and various other dignitaries. Shanti Upadhyaya offered a vote of thanks.