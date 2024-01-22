Symposium on uniformity in Nepali writing held at Biswanath College

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 21: A day-long symposium on ‘Uniformity in Nepali language’ was organised by Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, in collaboration with the department of Nepali at Biswanath College. The event took place in three sessions at the Ripunjoy Knowledge Hub of the college.

- Advertisement -

The inaugural session, presided over by Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, the principal of Biswanath College, had Durga Khatiwora, the president of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha, as the chief guest. Dr Jivan Rana, a former member of the advisory committee of Sahitya Akademi, delivered the keynote address. Amrita Rana, a member of the advisory committee of Sahitya Akademi, and Biswajit Roy, officials of Sahitya Akademi, were also present as guests. Chandramani Upadhyaya, another member of the advisory committee of Sahitya Akademi, offered a vote of thanks, and Hem Kumar Goutam, the head of the department of Nepali, conducted the proceedings.

In the first session, chaired by Gyan Bahadur Chetry, an eminent critic, Dr Jamadagni Upadhyaya and Dr Jayanta Krishna Sarmah, presented papers on uniformity in Nepali writing in India. The presenters discussed the issues and challenges faced by Indian Nepali writers while striving for standard Nepali and proposed solutions to address these concerns.

The second session, chaired by Hem Kumar Goutam, included presentations by Dr Khemraj Nepal, a lexicographer and historian, and Dharmendra Upadhyaya, an assistant professor at Nowboicha College. Anjan Baskota, recipient of Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar, attended both academic sessions as a rapporteur.

The symposium was attended by Madan Thapa, chief secretary of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha, Dr Bhakta Goutam, Dr Sanjib Upadhyaya, Purna Kumar Sarma, Hari Luitel, Jyotirekha Sarma, Arun Upadhyaya, Rajen Sarma, Purnima Devi, and others. Bishnu Devi, an assistant professor, offered a vote of thanks.