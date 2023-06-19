25 C
BSF and BGB hold courtesy meeting at Assam border

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, June 18: A courtesy meeting between the inspector general of Border Security Force (BSF) and the region commander of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was held on Sunday at the Indo-Bangladesh International Border in Dhubri district, Assam. The BSF delegation was led by Dinesh Kumar Yadav, IPS, inspector general BSF Guwahati Frontier, and the BGB delegation was led by Brig Gen Md Morshed Alam, region commander, North West Region, Border Guard Bangladesh.

During the meeting, several important border issues were discussed, along with constructive solutions to combat various trans-border crimes jointly by the BSF and BGB. Both forces stressed on the need to share real-time information at the cutting edge level. They also discussed various initiatives to enhance mutual trust and cooperation, including organising confidence-building measures and programs at all levels. The meeting concluded in a cordial atmosphere and yielded positive results.

Furthermore, both sides agreed to make every possible effort to ensure peace and tranquility along the borders. They expressed satisfaction over the outcomes and reiterated their full commitment to effective implementation in a collaborative manner. The commanders of both delegations expressed their satisfaction with the meeting’s outcome and reaffirmed their commitment to working together to maintain peace and tranquility on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

