 ‘Buddy Voter’ Programme To Encourage First Timers To Vote

AMINGAON, April 30: Aiming to increase poll turnout, the second time voters have been engaged to motivate and guide the first timers to cast their electoral franchise during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Kamrup district of Assam, an official said.

As part of its Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiatives, the Kamrup Election District conducted an innovative voter awareness programme ‘Buddy Voter’ in Nagarbera on Monday to encourage new voters to cast their votes on May 7, the polling day in the district.

Kamrup district election officer Keerthi Jalli conceptualized the ‘Buddy Voter’ programme, in which young voters who participated for the first time in previous Assembly polls in 2021 tied ‘Buddy’ bands on the hands of first-time voters who are set to cast their votes next week.

“Usually, the younger sister ties Rakhi to the elder siblings asking for protection. Likewise, the Buddy band is a promise from the senior to the junior that they shall take care of the new voter,” she said.

The programme kicked off at Bimala Prasad Chaliha College in Nagarbera. It witnessed participation of around 200 first-time voters in addition to the second-time voters from the college.

The last time’s new voters acted as mentors to this year’s first-time voters and they shared their voting experiences and insights into the election process.

“Young adults look up to their seniors for guidance on courses to take jobs to seek and interviews to face. We wanted to capitalise on this bond. The seniors have turned buddy mentors to juniors in this initiative,” Jalli said.

They will join the new voters this time and will accompany them to the respective polling stations on the day of the election, she added.

The SVEEP team introduced buddy bands in colourful tags. It has seven knots or beads made locally where ‘VOTE ON 7’ is inscribed.

Taking part in the programme, first-time voter Saiki Rabha said: “This kind of activity will definitely motivate us to go for voting. Our friends and seniors will assist us on poll day. So, that’s cool.”

Another new voter Trishna Kalita said he really liked the band and will keep it safe as a memento, which will remind her of the first voting experience.

Safikul Islam, a senior who will guide the juniors this time, said: “I voted during the last assembly elections. Though initially I was a bit worried but later I felt it was interesting. Casting my vote, I felt so empowered. Everyone should cast their votes.”

Bimala Prasad Chaliha College principal Kamal Chandra Pathak lauded the effort of the administration and said such initiatives also help build a healthy relationship between the seniors and juniors. (PTI)