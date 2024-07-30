Cachar Police seize Yaba Tablets worth Rs 12 crore, one apprehended

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 30: Assam Police made a major move against drug trafficking by seizing a substantial amount of Yaba tablets worth Rs 12 crore in the Cachar district, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

One individual has been apprehended in connection with this operation.

As per reports, the police acting on credible intelligence, intercepted a vehicle in the Islamabad area of Cachar district. The operation resulted in the seizure of 40,000 narcotic Yaba tablets.

“Based on credible intelligence, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation in the Islamabad area today, apprehending an individual with 40,000 Yaba tablets,” the Chief Minister stated on micro-blogging site X.

Based on credible intelligence, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation in the Islamabad area today, apprehending an individual with 40,000 Yaba tablets.



A vehicle used for transportation was also seized.



The estimated market value of the illegal consignment is ₹12 crore.… pic.twitter.com/xksORX0Z1G — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 29, 2024

Additionally, the vehicle used for transportation was also confiscated.

- Advertisement -

“A vehicle used for transportation was also seized. The estimated market value of the illegal consignment is ₹12 crore”, Sarma added.

The Chief Minister further commended the continuous efforts of the Assam Police in working towards a Drug Free Assam stating, “Kudos to @assampolice for their continued efforts for a #DrugFreeAssam.”