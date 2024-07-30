Cachar Police seize Yaba Tablets worth Rs 12 crore, one apprehended

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, July 30: Assam Police made a major move against drug trafficking by seizing a substantial amount of Yaba tablets worth Rs 12 crore in the Cachar district, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Monday.
One individual has been apprehended in connection with this operation.
As per reports, the police acting on credible intelligence, intercepted a vehicle in the Islamabad area of Cachar district. The operation resulted in the seizure of 40,000 narcotic Yaba tablets.
“Based on credible intelligence, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation in the Islamabad area today, apprehending an individual with 40,000 Yaba tablets,” the Chief Minister stated on micro-blogging site X.
Additionally, the vehicle used for transportation was also confiscated.
“A vehicle used for transportation was also seized. The estimated market value of the illegal consignment is ₹12 crore”, Sarma added.
The Chief Minister further commended the continuous efforts of the Assam Police in working towards a Drug Free Assam stating, “Kudos to @assampolice for their continued efforts for a #DrugFreeAssam.”