Karimganj Police Seize and Incinerate Drugs Worth ₹225 Crore on International Day Against Drug Abuse

Karimganj June 26: In observance of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Karimganj Police in Assam have made a significant drug seizure and subsequently burnt down the illicit substances, valued at approximately ₹225 crore.

The Assam Police further executed an operation in Karimganj, resulting in the confiscation of 200 soap cases, each containing 2.5 kilograms of heroin. This seizure took place last night, as authorities conducted a search operation and intercepted a vehicle bound for Mizoram at Ishancherra. Upon inspection, the illegal shipment was discovered inside the vehicle.

- Advertisement -

Following the seizure, two individuals named Ahad Uddin and Maqbul Hussain were detained in connection with the case. They are currently under investigation to determine their involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Praising the efforts of the Assam Police in curbing the rising number of drug trafficking cases, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his appreciation on Twitter. The Chief Minister acknowledged the dedication and commitment of the police force in their mission to combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

“ #AssamAgainstDrugs @karimganjpolice intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state at Ishancherra and seized 200 soap cases containing 2.5 kg of Heroin. Also apprehended two accused. Great efforts @assampolice . Much appreciate,” twitted Sarma.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking serves as a global reminder to intensify efforts in combating drug abuse and curbing the illegal drug trade. It aims to raise awareness about the destructive consequences of drug addiction on individuals, families, and communities, while promoting the importance of prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

- Advertisement -

By destroying the illicit substances, law enforcement agencies effectively prevent their potential harm to individuals and communities. The magnitude of the drug seizure, valued at ₹225 crore, highlights the scale of the challenge faced by law enforcement agencies in combating the drug trade.

The swift action of the Assam Police in intercepting and confiscating a significant quantity of heroin demonstrates their commitment to upholding the law and safeguarding society from the detrimental effects of drug abuse. The coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies, coupled with public awareness campaigns, education, and support services, play a crucial role in addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by drug abuse and illicit trafficking.