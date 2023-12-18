16 C
Cancellation & diversion of trains in Rangiya division

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: In preparation for pre non-interlocking and non-interlocking works at Changsari and Agthori stations within the Rangiya division, aimed at commissioning a double line in that section, the cancellation, diversion, and partial cancellation of several trains have been outlined.

A range of trains, including the New Bongaigaon–Guwahati Passenger, Alipurduar Jn.–Guwahati Sifhung Express, and Guwahati–Dhubri Express, scheduled to commence journeys from December 17 to December 26, 2023, will remain cancelled.

Train No 05809 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati) Passenger, Train No 05803 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati) Passenger, Train No 15753/15754 (Alipurduar Jn. – Guwahati – Alipurduar Jn.) Sifhung Express, Train No 15769/15770 (Alipurduar Jn. – Lumding – Alipurduar Jn.) Intercity Express, Train No 05020 (Guwahati – Mendipathar) Special, and Train No 15602 (Guwahati – Dhubri) Express, all scheduled from December 17 to December 26, 2023, will remain cancelled. Similarly, Train No 05810 (Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) Passenger, Train No 05804 (Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) Passenger, Train No 05019 (Mendipathar – Guwahati) Special, and Train No 15601 (Dhubri – Guwahati) Express, scheduled from December 18 to December 27, 2023, will also remain cancelled. Furthermore, Train No 15417 (Alipurduar Jn. – Silghat Town) Rajya Rani Express and Train No 15418 (Silghat Town – Alipurduar Jn.) Rajya Rani Express, scheduled on specific dates from December 17 to December 25, 2023, will remain cancelled, along with several other trains detailed in the official announcement.

Several trains will experience partial cancellations, including Train No 15612 (Silchar – Rangiya) Express and Train No 15611 (Rangiya – Silchar) Express, with altered termination and origination points between Guwahati and Rangiya.

Certain trains will be diverted via different routes, such as New Bongaigaon–Goalpara Town–Kamakhya and Kamakhya–Goalpara Town–New Bongaigaon. These diversions will be in effect from December 18 to December 26, 2023.

The adjustments are essential to facilitate crucial infrastructure development, and passengers are advised to check updated schedules to plan their travel accordingly during this period.

 

