NFR announces cancellation and diversion of trains

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 13: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has issued a notification regarding the cancellation and diversion of train services due to the ongoing Post Non-Interlocking work at Sorbhog, Patiladaha, and Bijni stations in the Rangiya division.

The following trains have been cancelled: Train no 05809 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati) passenger, train no 05803 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati) passenger, train no 15753/15754 (Alipurduar Jn.– Guwahati – Alipurduar Jn.) Sifhung Express, train no 15769/15770 (Alipurduar Jn. – Lumding – Alipurduar Jn.) Intercity Express, train no 05020 (Guwahati – Mendipathar) special, scheduled for journeys commencing on June 14 and 15, 2023. Train no 05810 (Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) passenger, train no 05804 (Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) passenger, train no 05019 (Mendipathar – Guwahati) special, scheduled for journeys commencing on June 15 and 16, 2023.

The following trains will be diverted from their original routes: Train no 12424 (New Delhi – Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express, train no 15657 (Delhi – Kamakhya) Brahmaputra Mail, train no 12506 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya) Northeast Express, scheduled for journeys between June 13 and 15, 2023. Train no 20504 (New Delhi – Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express, scheduled for journeys between June 12 and 14, 2023. Train no 15904 (Chandigarh – Dibrugarh) express, scheduled for journey on June 14, 2023. Train no 12423 (Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express, train no 12505 (Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal) Northeast Express, train no 15658 (Kamakhya – Delhi) Brahmaputra Mail, scheduled for journeys between June 13 and 15, 2023, train no 20503 (Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express, scheduled for journeys on June 13 and 14, 2023.

Furthermore, the following trains will remain cancelled: Train no 12552 (Kamakhya – SMVT Bengaluru) Express, scheduled for journey on June 14, 2023. Train no 02605 (Guwahati – Secunderabad) one-way special, scheduled for journey on June 18, 2023. Train no 07047 (Dibrugarh – Secunderabad) special, scheduled for journey on June 15, 2023. Train no 07046 (Secunderabad – Dibrugarh) special, scheduled for journey on June 19, 2023. These cancellations are a result of a recent accident in Odisha.