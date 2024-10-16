CEM Pramod Boro chairs meeting on development block reorganisation 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 15: A meeting with senior officials of the government of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and public representatives on the issue of reorganising the development blocks of all districts in BTR was held at the BTC Secretariat conference hall, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar on Tuesday.

Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region, chaired the meeting and discussed at length the reorganisation of the development blocks across all districts in BTR.

Notably, the development blocks are currently constituted in an ad-hoc manner, with some blocks under BTR jurisdiction falling in other districts and vice versa. It is hoped that the reorganisation of the development blocks will boost the holistic growth of BTR by enhancing administration at the grassroots level, streamlining service delivery, and ensuring that the benefits of various developmental initiatives reach the intended beneficiaries across the region.

CEM Boro stated that a meeting was held with senior officials of the BTR government to discuss the reorganisation of development blocks across all districts of the Bodoland region. He mentioned that the BTR government has been working towards the overall development and welfare of the common masses since coming to power. He also noted that the reports on the development blocks in all districts of BTR would lead to more developmental progress in the days to come.

“The reorganisation of the development blocks will boost the holistic growth of BTR by enhancing administration at the grassroots level, streamlining service delivery, and ensuring that the benefits of our many developmental initiatives reach the intended beneficiaries,” Boro said.

Among others, BTR executive members Dhananjay Basumatary and Gautam Das were prominent attendees at the meeting.