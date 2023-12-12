17 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
type here...

Chief secy Pawan Kumar Barthakur joins ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in Morigaon

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Dec 11: Pawan Kumar Barthakur, the chief secretary of the Assam government, actively participated in the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” program at Solmari Gaon Panchayat in the Bhurbandha Development block of Morigaon district. During the event, the chief secretary urged the local residents to make the most of government schemes and encouraged them to inform the relevant departmental officers and employees if they are unaware of any scheme.

- Advertisement -

Accompanied by Lakhi Nandan Soharia, the CEO of MZP (Morigaon Zila Parishad), Barthakur inspected various stalls set up by different departments. He directed the department heads to ensure that eligible beneficiaries are not deprived of any government scheme. Emphasising proper publicity for the schemes, he aimed to increase awareness among the people so that they can avail themselves of the benefits.

The “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” program focuses on creating awareness about the government’s flagship schemes. Barthakur highlighted that eligible individuals who haven’t received the benefits of government schemes can avail themselves during this initiative. Several beneficiaries were recognised and awarded letters of approval and certificates under various government schemes during the program.

As part of the event, the Department of Agriculture organised a demonstration of nano urea using drone technology. The meeting also included the reading of the resolution for a developed India. The gathering witnessed the presence of district development commissioner Devayani Chowdhury, superintendent of police Hemant Kumar Das, additional district commissioners Dyotiva Bora and Biman Das, district administration officers, heads of various departments, Bhurbandha development block’s officer, Panchayat office bearers, and beneficiaries of various schemes.

Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tiger Shroff needs a good director and release, says father Jackie...

The Hills Times - 0
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter 7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga