Chief secy Pawan Kumar Barthakur joins ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in Morigaon

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Dec 11: Pawan Kumar Barthakur, the chief secretary of the Assam government, actively participated in the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” program at Solmari Gaon Panchayat in the Bhurbandha Development block of Morigaon district. During the event, the chief secretary urged the local residents to make the most of government schemes and encouraged them to inform the relevant departmental officers and employees if they are unaware of any scheme.

Accompanied by Lakhi Nandan Soharia, the CEO of MZP (Morigaon Zila Parishad), Barthakur inspected various stalls set up by different departments. He directed the department heads to ensure that eligible beneficiaries are not deprived of any government scheme. Emphasising proper publicity for the schemes, he aimed to increase awareness among the people so that they can avail themselves of the benefits.

The “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” program focuses on creating awareness about the government’s flagship schemes. Barthakur highlighted that eligible individuals who haven’t received the benefits of government schemes can avail themselves during this initiative. Several beneficiaries were recognised and awarded letters of approval and certificates under various government schemes during the program.

As part of the event, the Department of Agriculture organised a demonstration of nano urea using drone technology. The meeting also included the reading of the resolution for a developed India. The gathering witnessed the presence of district development commissioner Devayani Chowdhury, superintendent of police Hemant Kumar Das, additional district commissioners Dyotiva Bora and Biman Das, district administration officers, heads of various departments, Bhurbandha development block’s officer, Panchayat office bearers, and beneficiaries of various schemes.