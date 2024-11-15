Children’s Day celebrations held across Assam

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 14: To commemorate ‘Bal Diwas’ (Children’s Day), the Hemolota Handique Trust of Jorhat distributed uniform sweaters to all students of Madhupur Lower Primary School near Demow in the Sivasagar district of Assam on Thursday.

The Trust also announced a tuition fee award of Rs 5,000 each to two students of Hemalata Handiqui Memorial Institute for excelling in academic performance and in recognition of their hard work and dedication to self-improvement.

The recipients for the 2024-2025 academic year are Smeeta Roy of class 9 and Abhilakshmi Dutta of class 6.

“Special events are being organised in schools across the country to celebrate ‘Bal Diwas’. To mark the occasion, the Hemolota Handique Trust is extending support to these two initiatives as a way to encourage students to become good citizens and contribute to the nation’s progress and development,” said Tapan Chandra Dutta, chairman of Hemolota Handique Trust.

Each year, the celebration of Children’s Day highlights the critical importance of child development, and the Trust is committed to providing need-based assistance to students in Assam.

This year, the Trust has taken the initiative to find donors for underprivileged schools in Assam. The Hemolota Handique Trust is a public trust focused on education and development. The members of the Trust include Surajit Sharma, Gautam Barooah, Maitreyee Handique, and Upanga Dutta.

Our Tezpur correspondent adds: Along with the rest of the state, various schools and organisations in Tezpur celebrated Children’s Day, organising events for children and students. In keeping with the festivities, Snehabandhan CCI, in collaboration with CCI and Child Helpline 1098, celebrated Children’s Day with children at the CCI participating in drawing, dance, and song performances alongside DCPU, CHL, and CCI staff to mark the day. The district commissioner of Sonitpur, Ankur Bharali, presented small gifts as tokens of appreciation to all the children at CCI. Dignitaries in attendance included additional district commissioner (WCD) Kavita Kakati Konwar, the district social welfare officer, representatives from DLSA, the chairperson and members of CWC, ex-chairperson of CWC Dilip Kumar Baruah, and officials from DCPU, CHL, and CCI. Nabaprabhat Shelter Home also celebrated the day with various programmes. The district commissioner and additional district commissioner (WCD) graced the event at Nabaprabhat, distributing educational materials to 24 girls at the shelter home after a cake-cutting ceremony and brief interaction with them. Additionally, Tezpur Silver Jubilee Primary School, Tezpur Rashtrabhasha School, Tezpur Moonlit High School, Tezpur Bengali Oboitonik Natya Samaj, Dimension Academy, Tezpur Science Academy, and Inspire Academy celebrated the day with various programmes.

Meanwhile, Don Bosco Higher Secondary School in the Nikamul area celebrated Children’s Day with a captivating performance by renowned magician Shivaji, adding a magical charm to the event. Shivaji’s illusions and skilful tricks thrilled students, filling the air with wonder and excitement.

Blending science, technology, and creativity, the magic show not only entertained but also sparked curiosity among young minds. Shivaji’s illusions, crafted through scientific techniques and masterful artistry, left students in awe, inspiring them to explore the science behind the magic.

This event added a festive sparkle to the school ahead of its golden jubilee celebrations, creating cherished memories and underscoring the importance of imagination and curiosity.

Our Morigaon correspondent adds: Along with the rest of the country, Children’s Day was celebrated with fun and fanfare at Delta Public School on Thursday. The principal of Delta Public School inaugurated the day in the presence of teachers and students. The program kicked off with a dance performance by the students. Thereafter, teachers and students performed songs to mark the occasion of Children’s Day.

Our Sivasagar correspondent adds: Along with the rest of the country, Rangpur Jatiya Bidyaniketan, Darikapar, observed Children’s Day with a day-long program. Addressing the children and the guardians as the chief guest, Manoj Kumar Borthakur said that the warmongers have compelled about a million children in 26 conflict zones globally to face the worst kinds of violations of children’s rights, including killings, rape, mutilation of limbs, deprivation, etc. “We all must strive to bring back peace for them all,” he added.

Prof Ranjit Tamuly said that the early stage of a child, from birth to the age of 6, is vitally important, during which parents should keep their children away from mobile phones.

Jehirruddin Khan, coordinator of Aranyak, urged students to love birds. Buddheswar Chutia, president of the management committee of the school, and Jagat Chetia, pradhan acharjya of Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Betbari, also addressed the meeting.

Jaffar Isaque Ali, principal, coordinated the program. The Bal Bikas program in Tai Ahom Sanskriti Vikas Kendra, organised on the occasion by Jawahar Bal Mancha of Nehru Yuva Kendra, was participated in by the students of Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Betbari.

Sajid Hussain hoisted the flag, and Samsul Barik inaugurated the program. In almost all other schools, the day was observed with much enthusiasm.